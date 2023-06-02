The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $302,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 194,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

