The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 60,498 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.82% of McKesson worth $422,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,416.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.50. The stock had a trading volume of 250,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.