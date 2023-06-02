The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.80. 313,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

