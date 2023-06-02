The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. 481,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

