The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Travelers Companies worth $825,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

TRV stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

