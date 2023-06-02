The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 10,057,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.