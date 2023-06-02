Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $433,169,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,759,000 after acquiring an additional 400,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $521.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,953. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

