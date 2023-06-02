Theta Fuel Market Cap Tops $256.31 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $256.31 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,158,568,795 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

