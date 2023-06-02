Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25).

