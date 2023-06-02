Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 230507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$365.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of C$711.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1213389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

