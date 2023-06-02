Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stake Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Titan International worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Up 0.8 %

Titan International stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $629.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.31 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.