Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 25,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 24,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$64.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Titan Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.