TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.13

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$148.13 and last traded at C$147.93, with a volume of 56656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.38.

A number of research firms have commented on X. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

