Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.11

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 127549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.