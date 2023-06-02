TomoChain Price Tops $1.36 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005027 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $137.52 million and $9.02 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,132,364 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

