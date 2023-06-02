Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Toro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 1,410.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

