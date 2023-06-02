Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 50,787 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 250,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,178. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

