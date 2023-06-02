Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $86,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.4 %

OGS traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

