Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

DCP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 437,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,199. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

