Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hess Midstream worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 317,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.5851 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,393,286 shares of company stock worth $167,009,522 in the last 90 days.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

