Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 2.9 %

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

CPK stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.