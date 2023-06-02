Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Sunoco accounts for 1.4% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunoco worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $43.98. 63,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

