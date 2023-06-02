Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

