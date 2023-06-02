Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter accounts for 3.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BMI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.91. 61,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

