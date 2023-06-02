TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of TTE opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

