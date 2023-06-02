Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Trade Desk traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $76.73, with a volume of 1614857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 488.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

