Traders Purchase High Volume of Samsara Call Options (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,762 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,408.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 28.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 107,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,682.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,763. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.