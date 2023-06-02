Traders Purchase Large Volume of Diversified Healthcare Trust Call Options (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 2,351,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

