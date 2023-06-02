Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Down 2.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 202,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 28,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.
