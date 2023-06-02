Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Shares Down 7.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,486,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,561,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Troika Media Group Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 123.32% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,816,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Troika Media Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

