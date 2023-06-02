Truepoint Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,912. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

