Truepoint Inc. Has $476,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

