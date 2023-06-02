Truepoint Inc. Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 835,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,297. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.