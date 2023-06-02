Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 421,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

