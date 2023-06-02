Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 95,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,042. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

