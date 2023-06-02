Truepoint Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,028,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,280,000 after buying an additional 114,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $122.62. 419,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,744. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.