Truepoint Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

JNJ stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.14. 1,838,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,092. The company has a market capitalization of $405.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

