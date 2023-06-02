TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.07. 625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

