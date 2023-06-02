Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 7,263,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,130,610. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

