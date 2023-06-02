Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $446.12 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

