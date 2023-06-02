Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

TNP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,990. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $108,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.