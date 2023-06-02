Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
TNP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,990. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.
TNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
