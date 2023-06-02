U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

U-Haul Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of U-Haul stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 291,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,242. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

