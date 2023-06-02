UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.