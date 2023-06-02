Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $547.21.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.07. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
