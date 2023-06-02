Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $547.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.07. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

