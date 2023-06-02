Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.61

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 157117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

