Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.61

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 157117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
