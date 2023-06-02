Uni-President China Holdings Ltd to Issue Dividend of $4.82 (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 4.8228 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Uni-President China Price Performance
OTCMKTS UPCHY opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $105.98.
Uni-President China Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UPCHY)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.