Uni-President China Holdings Ltd to Issue Dividend of $4.82 (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 4.8228 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS UPCHY opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

