Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

