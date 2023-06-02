United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Up 0.3%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.62. 88,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 121,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 195,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

