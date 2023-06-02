Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $31.00. 11,232,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,465,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

