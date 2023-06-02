Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.83

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 337482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,202,000 after buying an additional 551,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.